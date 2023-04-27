Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,502,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 6,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

