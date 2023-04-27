Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.03.

GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

