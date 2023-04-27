Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,686.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $236,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

