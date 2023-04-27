Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

