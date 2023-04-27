Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.