Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,686.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.