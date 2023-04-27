Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.03.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.