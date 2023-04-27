Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

