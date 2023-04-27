Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.