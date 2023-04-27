Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

