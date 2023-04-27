Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.03.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %
GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
