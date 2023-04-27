Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.