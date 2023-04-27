Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Analyst Recommendations for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

