Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.