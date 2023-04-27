Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

AMZN stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.