Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

