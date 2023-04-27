Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
