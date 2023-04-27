Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Everence Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -388.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

