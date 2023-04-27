Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

