American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,812 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

