American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

