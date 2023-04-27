Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.20. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 21,953 shares.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

