Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.68

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 47436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.