Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,423.50

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,423.50 ($30.27) and last traded at GBX 2,426 ($30.30), with a volume of 1232520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,512 ($31.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.59) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,270 ($40.84).

Anglo American Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,748.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,030.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock has a market cap of £32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 5,622.90%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.14) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,580.40). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.14) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,580.40). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,784.95). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,984. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

