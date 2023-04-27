Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 13.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

