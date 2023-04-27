Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE:APTV opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

