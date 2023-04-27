AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.56

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.56 and last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 636880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

