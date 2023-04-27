Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.35. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 94,585 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATXS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,954 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.