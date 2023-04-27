Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.35. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 94,585 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATXS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
