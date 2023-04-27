Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 107857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Stories

