Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.25.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

