Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.85

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 28784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The firm has a market cap of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

