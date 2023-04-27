Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 476985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

