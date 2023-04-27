Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

