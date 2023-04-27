Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,020 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 6.9 %

R opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

