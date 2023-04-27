Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $33.42 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

