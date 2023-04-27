Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

SPB stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

