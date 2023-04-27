Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

