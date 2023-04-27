Bank of Montreal Can Sells 104 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.52.

CYBR opened at $122.44 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

