Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,647 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,953 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

