Bank of Montreal Can Sells 637,131 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Altice USA worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

