Bank of Montreal Can Sells 651,118 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -24.61%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.