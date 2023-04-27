Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.27 Million Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of TORM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TORM by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMD stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.45%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Separately, Danske lowered TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

