Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 33.3% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 49.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,132 shares of company stock worth $3,229,245. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

