Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Nevro worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $6,990,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Nevro by 100.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 147.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,459.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

