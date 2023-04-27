Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.04 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

