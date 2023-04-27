Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $23,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,352,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

