Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.