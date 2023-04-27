Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $106,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.