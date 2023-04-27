Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.