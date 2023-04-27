Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 34268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

