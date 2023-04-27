Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 34268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.
In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
