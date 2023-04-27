BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 2,302.2% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTS stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,797,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

