Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $203.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

