CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.58

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as high as C$30.64. CAE shares last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 294,035 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.
CAE Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
