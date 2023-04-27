CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.58

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as high as C$30.64. CAE shares last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 294,035 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.

CAE Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.206484 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

