Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

