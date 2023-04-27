CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

