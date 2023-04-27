CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CVVUF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About CanAlaska Uranium
